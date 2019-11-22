Rapids City trustees approved an amendment to their community protection ordinance at Tuesday's meeting that will allow one adult-use retail cannabis dispensary to open in the village.
Trustees spent over an hour reviewing the proposed ordinance, page by page, offering suggestions and striking out some items. They tackled the prerequisites for a business to obtain a license, plus licensing requirements such as background checks, surety bonds, annual fees for the business, hours of operation, public hearing requirements, and advertising guidelines. They referred some of the guidelines to those in the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, signed by Governor Pritzker in June 2019.
Trustees each had their say on the topic before the vote. Greg Rankin said, “since it's legal in the state, we can give people the opportunity for a safe and legal channel to procure the product.”
Richard Robertson agreed, stating that the “state has legalized it – as long as we follow state code, I can't see us standing in the way. No one says you have to buy it,” said Carolyn Fowler. She added that the village needs the revenue, and a dispensary could provide it.
Craig Schneider said there is a demand for the product, and the village should lead and not follow.
Don Clark stated that he's “morally against it, but I know we need the revenue."
Rick Feims said he wants the village to be “cautious, deliberate, and to protect the public interests. I still do not like the idea of it.” He added that there's no certainty that a licensed business would set up in the community since the State is only allowing a limited number of licenses in the first year. That could change if the State reviews under-served areas and geographical distribution, a process that will begin in June 2020; at that point, the State may expedite the licensing process.
Village President Harold Mire Jr. thanked the board and members of the community who expressed their support or opposition to the issue. “This is a very difficult decision and unchartered territory. I appreciate how you conducted yourselves for the citizens of Rapids City.”
When the vote was called, Schneider, Fowler, Rankin, and Robertson voted yes, with Feims and Clark voting no. The board then unanimously passed the retailers' occupation tax ordinance with a 3% tax rate as allowed by state law. The ordinances will take effect on January 1, 2020.