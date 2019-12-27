Raise a toast to Q-C New Year's Eve events

DAVENPORT -- If you haven't made plans yet to usher in the third decade of the 21st century, here are some Q-C options for Tuesday:

Noon Year's Eve

The grownups get to have their New Year’s Eve fun at night, so Bettendorf's Family Museum offers kids a chance to celebrate the arrival of 2020 during the daylight hours with a festive countdown to noon. The event starts at 9 a.m. and the museum will close at 2 p.m.

Festivities include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music from the Myers Brothers, and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of confetti. The annual party is free for members or with paid admission ($9 for ages 1-59; seniors 60+ are $5; children under 1 are free).

All Sweat salute to Clapton

At 9 p.m., the All Sweat Productions crew takes on one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Eric Clapton, at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.