Raise a toast to Q-C New Year's Eve events

DAVENPORT -- If you haven't made plans yet to usher in the third decade of the 21st century, here are some Q-C options for Tuesday:
Noon Year's Eve
The grownups get to have their New Year’s Eve fun at night, so Bettendorf's Family Museum offers kids a chance to celebrate the arrival of 2020 during the daylight hours with a festive countdown to noon. The event starts at 9 a.m. and the museum will close at 2 p.m.
Festivities include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music from the Myers Brothers, and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of confetti. The annual party is free for members or with paid admission ($9 for ages 1-59; seniors 60+ are $5; children under 1 are free).
All Sweat salute to Clapton
At 9 p.m., the All Sweat Productions crew takes on one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Eric Clapton, at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
The show will lovingly recreate the music of "Slowhand," featuring a roster of some of the best musicians in the Q-C area. All Sweat Productions is a live-music project started in 2016 by The Candymakers’ Al Sweet, that brings musicians from all over the area -- from different bands and genres -- together over a shared love of some of the most iconic bands, moments, and albums in the history of music.
The Clapton tribute (age 19+. minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian) is $20 in advance, or $25 on Tuesday, available at rivermusicexperience.org.
Roaring '20s New Year's Eve
Welcome the next incarnation of the Roaring Twenties by throwing it back 100-plus years, at the historic Hauberg Estate, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., 1300 24th St., Rock Island. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres, cash bar (one drink included in admission), Champagne at midnight, and music by Lewis Knudsen with Chuck Bald. Tickets are $75, available at 309-373-5080 or eventbrite.com.
Rock out with Robert Shaw
“Good Rockin' Live Salute to Sun Records" will take the stage at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, with favorite Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band. A full buffet dinner begins at 8 p.m., and show at 9:15 p.m.
Shaw is well-known across the country from his time with both the Chicago and New York casts of Broadway’s musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” where he portrayed Elvis and Johnny Cash. At Circa, he's portrayed legendary performers such as Cash, Elvis, Bobby Darin and this salute to Sun Records.
The basic package costs $85, and $95 for an upgraded package including hors d'oeuvres preset on the table, a souvenir photo and chocolate-covered strawberries, available at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or circa21.com.
Moulin Rouge at the Renwick
The historic Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport will host a Moulin Rouge-themed party from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. You can mingle, dance, and enjoy DJ music, and a photo booth on the main floor, or venture to the second and third levels for cards and games. New this year is David Casas, who will rove among the crowd and perform up-close magic.
Admission is $70, which includes heavy appetizers, desserts, and open bar, available at facebook.com/events/559673604856109.
Range of parties at Figge
You can ring in 2020 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, for between $10 and $100. The lowest cost gets you in at 8 p.m., including a live performance by Soul Storm. For $40, two guests get in at 8 p.m., with live music, a complimentary midnight toast, party favors and VIP underground parking.
An $80 package (Figge members only) is for one guest starting at 5:30 p.m., with all of the above plus a four-course dinner at 6 p.m. For $100, one non-member can enjoy everything in that package. Reservations are required by calling 563-345-6657.
Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque
Celebrate the end of 2019 in style with this revealing, decadent burlesque show, at 10 p.m. at the Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The New Year's show features special guest performer Drop Dead Red, and complimentary Champagne.
Bottoms Up tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, available at 309-786-7733 or circa21speakeasy.com.
New Year's at The Bend
The year-old Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Quad Cities at The Bend, East Moline, has a special deal -- for $299 per couple, indulge in a Tuesday night wine & cheese event, five-course dinner by Bass Street Catering, dancing to music by a DJ, Champagne toast with two souvenir glasses, overnight accommodations in the hotel and breakfast New Year’s Day.
Make reservations at 800-554-9288 or at www.hyatt.com.