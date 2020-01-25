RAGBRAI announces route; ride will end in Clinton

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, best known as RAGBRAI, announced the route for 2020 Saturday night. This summer's ride will end in Clinton.

The ride will commence July 19 in LaMars. After riding 60.1 miles, cyclists will stop in Storm Lake.

From Storm Lake, cyclists will pedal 72.6 miles to Fort Dodge. From Fort Dodge participants then will ride 51.9 miles to Iowa Falls. A ride of 72 miles will take participants to Waterloo, while on Thursday bikers will pedal 85.1 miles to Anamosa.

On Friday, cyclists will hit the road for 43.3 miles to Maquoketa, and on Saturday they will ride 35.3 miles to Clinton, where they will dip their front wheels into the Mississippi River.

At 420.3 miles, this is the sixth shortest edition of the event. However, this 48th edition of RAGBRAI will be hilly, with 12,306 feet of climb, making it 29th in the most feet of climb.

The RAGBRAI website, https://ragbrai.com/ragbrai-announces-2020-route-annual-cycling-event-will-pass-through-these-iowa-towns/, recommends spring training rides with hills.

