A drawing for Bill McKinley's 1958 Harley-Davidson Sportster XLCH will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Key Auto Mall in the Buick GMC showroom, 3700 16th St., Moline.
A retired Moline firefighter who served in Vietnam, McKinley has owned the Sportster for more than 50 years. For 10 years, it hung on the wall of a Quad-City pizza restaurant, Bad Boyz.
McKinley, who lent the motorcycle to the owner, had trouble getting it back until Randy Allison, general manager at Key Auto Mall, heard about the dispute. In October, Allison got approval to remove the bike and return it to McKinley, a process that involved about a dozen volunteers.
McKinley wants to use the now-restored bike to help other veterans, so Allison has been selling raffle tickets for the bike. Proceeds will go to The Ranch Ministries in South Dakota, a venue for spiritual awakening, growth, and healing that helps people with PTSD; and Warriors for Warriors, which provides free comprehensive holistic care for veterans.
McKinley and his Sportster will be at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to about 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, where tickets also will be sold. Sunday is Veterans Appreciation Day at the Fair. In total, only 700 tickets will be sold at $50 per ticket, and the raffle had raised more than $18,000 as of Monday.
McKinley has made it his mission to help other veterans, driving Quad-City patients to medical appointment at the Veterans Administration in Iowa City.
He drove his Harley to visit 32 states when he returned to the U.S., visiting some of the veterans with whom he served in Vietnam.
Quad-City Times columnist and reporter Barb Ickes, who has written about McKinley's motorcycle, will draw the winner.
For more information, contact Randy Allison at rallison@keyautomall.com.