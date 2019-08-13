ROCK ISLAND – Community Home Partners is hosting a media event on Friday at 10:30 a.m., at 227 21st St., to launch the $12-million Lincoln Homes redevelopment effort and unveil redevelopment plans.
In addition to city leaders and local dignitaries, families that grew up in Lincoln Homes during the 1950s and '60s will be on hand to share their memories about the place they called home. The 66-year-old, six-building housing complex is scheduled for demolition later this fall with construction beginning early 2020. The redevelopment will take up to two years to complete.
Community Home Partners, the nonprofit managing entity of Rock Island Housing Authority, has received the funding required to demolish and replace Lincoln Homes.
“The redevelopment of Lincoln Homes has been an important goal for us for a long time,” Susan Anderson, CEO of Community Home Partners, said in a Tuesday release. “It will be a wonderful improvement for the neighborhood and add much-needed quality homes for the families living there.”
“The demolition and redevelopment of Lincoln Homes will have a huge positive impact on the revitalization efforts of the New Old Chicago neighborhood and is a significant step toward Community Home Partners realizing its vision to provide quality housing to the citizens of Rock Island,” said Vern Winter, chairman of the Rock Island Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
The new neighborhood includes the construction of 46 duplex and single-family homes for rent. The one- and two-story homes feature 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedrooms, granite countertops, Energy Star stainless appliances, washer and dryer, luxury vinyl plank floors and window treatments.
The new development will incorporate environmental and engineering components to achieve a Green Certification.
The new development represents a $13-million investment in the community and complements previous New Old Chicago investment – “creating a highly visible perception of continued improvement to the area,” according to the Community Home Partners release.