Quarantine sees risky walking behavior in Orion

WHAT'S NEW: In a zoom meeting Monday, trustees discussed the issue of how to keep drivers from hitting people out walking in the streets. Walkers are sometimes wearing headsets with their backs to oncoming traffic, they said. "We're not talking kids here, we're talking adults who should know better," said Trustee Mel Drucker. It was suggested the village might invest in safety lights that could be clipped to a dog collar and it was said such an effort would reinforce the idea that the walkers' safety is important to the village.

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustee Steve Newman presented the proposed 2020-21 budget to the board, explaining that quite a few years back when the village refinanced loans, investors came in and were pleased to find a fund balance of nearly $500,000. He said since then the village has been able to grow that fund by $473,000 to $945,000. He said this year's budget takes $$100,000 out of the general fund excess and invests it 50-50 in Love Park improvements and additional money put into streets. He said the 5th Street project was cut in favor of doing 7th Street first as it is in worse condition. Work now on 7th would also create a good alternate route when the village finally does 5th Street. Part-time police coverage was also cut from $15,000 to $10,000, as it's difficult to get the part-time coverage. "There's no use putting in extra money when history has shown we just can't get there," said Newman. The budget will be on the board's April 20 agenda for discussion and adoption.