The Quad City Storm’s deep sense of obligation to give back to the community was born out of the team owner’s six-year tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force.
“I was in the Air Force for six years and I got to travel all over and I have seen people in need. Now I can have an impact on our community for those people who need a little help. It’s being able to bring stuff from outside the four blocks you live in and then help those people in the four blocks you do,” said John Dawson, team owner.
Dawson made good on his team’s commitment Wednesday by presenting a $12,500 check to United Way of the Quad Cities. The funds were raised during the hockey team’s first John Deere jersey auction.
The uniquely Quad-Cities jersey auction proved to be extremely popular with fans, Dawson said. It was team’s third jersey auction, with the Deere one raising more than the previous two. John Deere was a fantastic partner on the fundraiser, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The John Deere green, yellow and black jerseys with the yellow Deere logo on the front, and the United Way logo on the sleeve were worn by players during their Nov. 22 Green Out game.
“Partnering with the United Way, where the money stays in the community it is important to us to help people in the community. By doing fundraisers like this it really touches a lot of lives out there and people need help these days,” said Dawson.
The jersey auction is part of the team’s plan to give back to the community. They will partner again with Deere for Birdies for Charity in addition to smaller fundraisers like the chuck-a-puck. “We try to help everybody not just the large but we also support the smaller organizations as well,” Dawson said.