Quad-City museums face uncertainty in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

QUAD-CITY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: The orchestra's last Masterworks concert of the season, scheduled for April 4-5 has been postponed. If people with tickets can't use them at the new date, they are being asked to donate them back to the orchestra, give them to a friend, or to apply them toward a date next season.

The association also is trying to pay its musicians, people who often rely on stringing together a numerous small gigs to make a livelihood, Brian Baxter, executive director, said.

PUTNAM MUSEUM: Some employees have had hours reduced or they have not been scheduled at all, executive director Mullins said.

She was proud to report, though, that the museum's salaried staff donated 1,000 hours of sick leave to employees from Illinois who have been ordered by the governor to "shelter in place" and who haven't accrued enough hours for their own sick leave.

Some employees who are still working have been re-directed to different jobs such as "cleaning and sanitizing so that when we reopen, we're ready to go, and to project work such as data entry, catching up on project tasks," Mullins said.

Another focus has been preparing programs to put online such as tours of exhibits, science experiments and chemistry demonstrations.