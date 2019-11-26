ROCK ISLAND — Five products crafted at the local Wild Cherry Spoon Co. will soon be available on Bed Bath & Beyond's website, bedbathandbeyond.com, including its original signature chef spoon “that started it all.”
"We are incredibly excited," said Molly McGuire, who runs the business with her husband, Tim. Molly helps with branding and design while Tim creates the products.
"We've worked with some big accounts before, but this is our first nationally well-known large retailer," she said. "It gives you a little bit of a sense of having 'made it.'"
According to a news release from Wild Cherry Spoon Co., the company will continue to make its products “right here in the Q-C.”
Since 2014, Tim McGuire has been making spoons and other housewares, according to the Rock Island company's website, wildcherryspoonco.com. He uses local, “urban lumber” from “trees that have fallen in storms or would have had to come down anyway,” according to the site.
“Each piece is hand-chiseled … and finished with organic olive oil and beeswax.”
In addition to the signature chef spoon, Bed Bath & Beyond has picked up Wild Cherry's spatulas, modern cheese boards, baking spatulas, and muddlers for making cocktails.
Preparing to meet the demand has been a bit tricky. "There's a lot of getting your materials in order to supply to a larger company. They have very specific requirements regarding how products are presented and how information is stored and shared," she said, adding that "spreadsheets are your friend."
"From the production end of things, Tim already spends a great deal of time in the wood shop, so orders like this translate into hiring more help to craft things," she said. "That's particularly exciting to us because not only do these handmade wares from a small business get national attention ... it creates an extra job or two in the same city it all started in."
McGuire said they attended a wholesale expo in New York City this summer "and had the opportunity to expose our brand to lots of new buyers.
"We continued working on building relationships on the East Coast," she said, "and our small sales team was able to make a successful pitch to Bed Bath & Beyond."
Many of their friends and family have not yet heard the news. "We've been very quiet throughout the process because you never want to speak too soon and mess anything up," she said. "But we hope we'll make them proud."
Wild Cherry Spoon Co. products also are available in small shops nationwide and at its flagship store at 1700 2nd Ave., Suite 6, Rock Island.
For more information, visit wildcherryspoonco.com.