Quad-City fire crews battle blazes throughout Sunday

Moline fire crews, with assistance from other companies, scrambled to two structure fires within three hours Sunday.

Meanwhile, other fire crews responded to numerous reports of fires throughout the Quad-Cities.

In Davenport

Firefighters responded to various minor incidents, including a mulch fire under control by the time crews arrived.

In Moline

A fire began shortly after 11 a.m. at 4013 15th St., where a garage went up in flames. Firefighters said residents were burning in the area and that set the garage ablaze.

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a duplex at 1707 12th Ave., where one person lives. The cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured in either blaze.

In Rock Island

Crews were on the scene of a house fire about 6 p.m. at a home at 12th Avenue and 35th Street, Rock Island. Dozens of neighbors gathered to watch while crews put out the blaze at the unoccupied home.

