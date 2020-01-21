Quad-City cancer survivors invited to make winged art for a new cancer-themed opera

“Just creating something gives people a sense of meaning and accomplishment,” Kirschbaum said. “After not being able to work, I felt like I lost a sense of meaning and identity. It brought that back for me.”

She's exhibited art with Living Proof starting in 2013, and has taught free art classes since 2015. “It’s very relaxing, just to get your mind off what’s going on. And the camaraderie, when people are sitting around, they have that in common," she said. "But you don’t have to talk about it. You can just sit and laugh."

For “Karkinos,” she painted a whimsical, six-foot circular sunset on the water, to be on stage. The feathers will represent the collective strength of cancer survivors, she said.

In collaboration with Living Proof (which provides art therapy and exhibits for cancer survivors), the QCSO commissioned local composer and Augustana professor Jacob Bancks to create a dramatic work in English, "Karkinos," that provides hope and celebration for those with cancer and all who love them.