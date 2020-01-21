Quad-City cancer survivors invited to make winged art for a new cancer-themed opera

DAVENPORT — Anyone affected by cancer is invited to the Figge Art Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to make feather art for a new cancer-themed opera.
The ecorated paper feathers will be combined by artist and cancer survivor Gina Kirschbaum to create a six-foot wingspan, displayed in the lobby of Moline's Bartlett Performing Arts Center. That's where Jacob Bancks' opera "Karkinos" will be premiered, in partnership with Living Proof Exhibit and the Quad City Symphony, on Sunday, May 10.
"It's meant for anyone to come in who’s been touched by cancer, to create a feather," Living Proof executive director Pamela Crouch said. "What’s beautiful is the opera is generating art that will go back to the cancer centers," at Genesis in Davenport and Trinity in Moline, she added, noting the Bartlett lobby also will feature other survivor art.
Kirschbaum, 54, of Bettendorf, first had stage-3 melanoma in 2008, which came back twice. A former para-educator for special-needs kids, she quit in 2013 after developing lymphedema (caused by radiation treatments).
“Just creating something gives people a sense of meaning and accomplishment,” Kirschbaum said. “After not being able to work, I felt like I lost a sense of meaning and identity. It brought that back for me.”
She's exhibited art with Living Proof starting in 2013, and has taught free art classes since 2015. “It’s very relaxing, just to get your mind off what’s going on. And the camaraderie, when people are sitting around, they have that in common," she said. "But you don’t have to talk about it. You can just sit and laugh."
For “Karkinos,” she painted a whimsical, six-foot circular sunset on the water, to be on stage. The feathers will represent the collective strength of cancer survivors, she said.
In collaboration with Living Proof (which provides art therapy and exhibits for cancer survivors), the QCSO commissioned local composer and Augustana professor Jacob Bancks to create a dramatic work in English, "Karkinos," that provides hope and celebration for those with cancer and all who love them.
Inspired by conversations with people impacted by cancer, this work featuring chamber orchestra, vocal soloists, and choir, depicts a beautiful empress who is forced into battle with the unseen monster Karkinos (an offstage choir, representing cancer) the night before her coronation.
"It’s pretty amazing. It’s gorgeous," Crouch said of the music. The opera will feature Sarah Shafer as the Empress (soprano), Kelly Hill as the Maid (mezzo soprano), and Nathaniel Sullivan as the Angel (baritone). The maid represents a cancer survivor, and the angel reflects the medical community. Bancks wrote the libretto as well.
QCSO music director Mark Russell Smith will conduct an orchestra of 15, and 2017 University of Illinois grad Madelyn Gunn (daughter of opera and musical-theater baritone Nathan Gunn) will do stage direction.
"It’s really excellent — I’m excited to see the premiere," QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said. "It's a true community collaboration. Living Proof does much great work in visual art therapy. To include a lot of that as part of the performance, it’s going to be really powerful."
The opera is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Iowa Arts Council, Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Quad City Arts, Scott County Regional Authority, Moline Foundation, and Iowa Cancer Consortium.
Kirschbaum hopes it will provide strength and optimism. “Life goes on, that there’s way more to the diagnosis than the illness.
“I feel like it’s almost been a blessing for me,” she added. “It’s given me a lot of opportunities with my art. I wouldn’t have ever tried otherwise. I wouldn’t have had the courage.”