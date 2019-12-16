Quad City Arts to grant $85,000 early in 2020

ROCK ISLAND —- Quad City Arts seeks applications for its annual Arts Dollars grants for the 2020 cycle. Applications are welcome from individual artists, K-12 schools, and nonprofit organizations partnering with artists.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1 million in grants to local artists, nonprofit organizations and schools.

This year, a total of $85,000 will be given to local artists and organizations. The categories are:

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Nonprofits and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Nonprofits and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization's overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Nonprofits may apply for up to $5,000.