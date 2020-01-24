QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Gary Thrapp at Beyond the Baseline 'lets kids in and keeps them safe'

"Annette and I saw this place and it was for sale and things just kind of happened. This place became a place for kids to come and play. It's a place for kids on organized teams to play in tournaments. But it's a place for any kids who need a safe place to shoot and dribble basketballs."

Beyond the Baseline is a for-profit venture. Teams pay fees to play in tournaments. The profits go to the maintenance of the arena and the Quad-Cities Sports Foundation. Thrapp also is one of the driving forces behind the IHMVCU Shootout, the Quad-Cities Youth Summits, and the Hoopin' for Change tournaments.

The goal is to offer kids what Thrapp calls "stability and safety."

Lonnie Ray, 51, is a Davenport native who coaches eight locally based basketball teams. He likes to talk to Thrapp.

"Gary tries to help as many kids as possible," Ray said. "Look around here. Most of these kids — almost all of them — are African-American. Look at Gary. He is not even close.

"But he lets kids in and keeps them safe and says 'Go play.' That's pretty awesome. He understands kids need opportunities and some understanding."

Thrapp said he hears from kids "with serious struggles."