BETTENDORF — To show solidarity with the Kurdish people, representatives of several Quad-Cities social justice organizations are joining forces to hold a prayer vigil.
“A Prayer and Reflection Vigil: Standing with the Kurds in Crisis" begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Rd., Bettendorf. The event is free and everyone is welcome.
The idea for holding a local vigil in response to the humanitarian crisis originated in a recent One Human Family meeting. In an effort to make the event a cooperative effort, the vigil idea was brought to the Quad Cities Interfaith Faith Leaders Caucus.
Rabbi Henry Jay Karp, co-founder of One Human Family, said, “All felt that we needed to do a vigil and do it soon, considering how quickly events are taking place. A planning committee was formed with representatives of each of the sponsoring organizations and the vigil is set for this Sunday.”
Karp states, “After years of fighting alongside American troops to combat ISIS in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Kurdish soldiers, recent events have flipped the Kurdish-American alliance on its head.”
American troops have left the area of Syria that the jihadist organization once controlled, leaving the Kurdish people there alone to defend themselves against forces from neighboring Turkey whose government views them as terrorists, he said, and added, “The Kurds are faced with a massive humanitarian crisis and a battle for their very survival. The Kurdish people are an ethnic group totaling millions of people who mainly inhabit a mountainous region along the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia.”
The vigil is sponsored by the Diocese of Davenport, One Human Family QCA, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Quad Cities Interfaith.
By inviting members of the Quad Cities community to come together in prayer and reflection, Karp said, “We can show that we are standing with the Kurdish people who have become the victims of attempted genocide. We call upon our government to honor its alliance with the Kurds, defend them in their time of need and demonstrate the humanitarian values which are the hallmarks of America.”
“There is power in numbers, so we ask everyone to join us for this important vigil,” he said.