“The Rust Belt is bringing a known serial rapist, CeeLo Green, into our beloved community,” reads the page, which was established by Wednesday Bailey of East Moline. “In the age of #MeToo and everything we've gone through as a community, it is so important to let the people in charge know that we will not stand for this.”
In 2012, the "Forget You" singer and former coach on NBC's “The Voice” faced date-rape allegations after a 33-year-old woman, who said she woke up naked in Green's bed, accused him of putting drugs in her drink.
In 2014, Green pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy to the woman. Though he entered a special plea in which he maintained his innocence in the case, the judge sentenced him to three years of formal probation. He also was ordered to perform 45 days of community service and attend 52 drug and alcohol counseling sessions.
Green's lawyer argued that he and the woman had “consensual relations.” No rape charges were filed due to lack of evidence. In tweets that were later deleted, Green wrote: “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent.”
At the time of his sentencing, Rolling Stone quoted a rep for Green: “What we can say is that these allegations are despicable, untrue, and deeply hurtful to CeeLo, his children and his family. We are confident that when all the facts come out, it will be clear that if anyone was victimized here, it was CeeLo.”
Green eventually apologized on Twitter for his earlier comments. “I do realize in retrospect that it was highly sensitive, what I tweeted — highly irresponsible,” he said, according to a 2017 piece on spin.com. “It did stem from emotion causing some involuntary action, and I do believe that, maybe just possibly, we could all give each other a margin for human error.”
“We think his actions are inexcusable,” said a 2014 blog at breakthecycle.org. “From CeeLo’s opinions about what constitutes rape to the case itself, none of it explains what consent is really about. Consent is communicating every step of the way and respecting a partner’s decision to say 'no' without you believing it means 'yes.'”
“When The Rust Belt announced that the show was happening, they got flooded with comments,” Bailey, a 27-year-old who said she's been a victim of sexual assault, said Aug. 23. “A lot of us also messaged them; it's been going on for weeks. They just haven't done anything about it. It feels like a huge slight to the community. It's a brand-new venue.”
“The community isn't standing for sexual assault anymore. We're not going to let places we go to support that kind of thing,” she said.
Bailey lives in East Moline, but she hasn't been to a Rust Belt show since it opened at 533 12th Ave. in East Moline in February. “I honestly would never want to. They don't care about their community,” she said.
“I support The Rust Belt and all the hard work that is being done to bring great shows to the QC," Allison Rose posted on Facebook. "But I also would be proud to see the QC make a statement that we do not welcome or accept rape culture. I’d like to see the show canceled or a certain percentage of profits be given to women’s advocacy/victims' services group.”
On Aug. 3, Steve Jennings of Moline posted: “People in our community have raised concerns for over a month now, only to be ignored by the venue. It would be great to have a venue like this in the Quad-Cities to be able to see acts that we would normally have to travel outside the QC to see. But this show is damaging to the reputation of the venue.
“So damaging that many people in our community will not feel safe ever going there again,” he wrote. “Why are we just allowing this place to put dollar signs over people? It should never be OK to not only allow, but to celebrate a rapist entering our community.”
Jennings, who works at Rock Island's Earl Hanson School, said Aug. 23 that he's seen Bon Iver and Fred Armisen at The Rust Belt, a 4,000-capacity venue.
“They don't care about people like me,” Jennings said. “We're just being ignored.”
Another Facebook post read: “Ignoring the concerns of your community is not a good look for your business.”
After the NBC singing competition "The Voice" announced last year that Green would be returning as a mentor for Adam Levine's team, many people on social media were quick to point out his problematic past, according to USA Today.
Sean Moeller of The Rust Belt declined to comment on the allegations and referred questions to a representative of Green, who did not reply to an email seeking comment.