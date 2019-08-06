ROCK ISLAND — Way back when — before the 1980s Farm Crisis, before outsourcing and automatio…

Q-C POPULATION TRENDS [In part four of an ongoing series about population change in the Quad-City area, the Dispatch-Argus looks into the reasons that Western Illinois is losing residents.

'Winner-take-all' urbanism

Smaller towns and cities in the Rust Belt also face another form of consolidation, one that represents something of a long-term threat to areas like the Quad-Cities.

It’s what urbanist Richard Florida, at the University of Toronto, has dubbed “winner-take-all urbanism.”

“The most important and innovative industries and the most talented, most ambitious, and wealthiest people are converging as never before in a relative handful of leading superstar cities that are knowledge and tech hubs,” Florida wrote in a 2017 article in The Atlantic. “This small group of elite places forge ever forward, while most others struggle, stagnate, or fall behind.”

Solutions to this issue range widely. Some have suggested sharper tax policies aimed at reducing inequality between superstar cities and the rest. Some have argued for improvements to transportation, including not only roads and rail but also reforms to the airline industry which has slowly made service more expensive and rarer.

Florida himself has advocated for a sort of new federalism, in which power — which mostly resides at the national or state level — returns to the level of the city, the county, even the neighborhood.

“Local governments tend to be less ideological and more focused on problem-solving, and they know intimately which problems actually need to be solved,” Florida wrote last year in CityLab. “They are more accountable to the people they represent, because they interact with them every day.”