Quad-Citians are seeing the first wave of snowfall of the year as the end of October is expected to bring a few inches of the white fluffy stuff to their doorsteps this week.
The National Weather Service reported light snowfall locally on Tuesday morning, with potential for a few more inches forecast over the coming days. The brief October freeze is only the beginning of a long winter season that often carries a hefty tab each year to cover city employee paychecks, keep the snowplows running and lay road salt on the street.
And public works department leaders in the region say they’re ready to go, as preparation for snow removal is a year-round affair.
In June, the Davenport City Council approved a $1.2 million contract purchasing road salt for the upcoming winter. The purchase is part of a group effort alongside other area municipalities for buying road salt in bulk to obtain the best price.
Thousands of tons of road salt are used each year just in the Quad-Cities. In a good year, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the city spends around $500,000 on salt alone, averaging between 8,000 and 10,000 tons of road salt used. A bad year, like last year, salt costs can rise to $1.5 million. Roughly 13,000 tons went out on Davenport streets last year, where the Public Works Department is responsible for keeping the public roadways clear for the 63-square-mile city.
Other expenses come with labor and overtime for employees tasked with doing snow removal whenever the weather calls for it, Gleason said. And planning ahead for those outcomes is about as difficult as predicting, well, the weather.
For this year, Davenport has set aside nearly $7.6 million for its Street Maintenance Division, which handles snow removal, street sweeping and roadway repairs. That’s in step with what was initially budgeted last year, though the city budget was amended to reflect a nearly $720,000 cost increase following a harsh winter that also led to the formation of other street maintenance needs, including potholes.
Changes in the approach to removing snow over recent years, Gleason said, have included updated snow routes, higher enforcement of the no-parking laws along snow routes and investments in the city’s fleet of trucks.
“We feel honestly what we have set up right now is set up for success,” Gleason said, “and we just hope the weather cooperates.”
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said a couple of salt trucks went out Tuesday morning to hit the city’s bridge overpasses – the only slick spots in the city – but the pavement was still warm enough that much of the snow melted on its own. When it comes to the long-term outlook for snow, Schmidt said the city typically takes each event as it comes, relying on forecasts from the National Weather Service.
In Bettendorf, the city has set aside $843,233 for snow removal during the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The budget represents a marginal increase of 2.4% over the last budgeted year, which was rough for the region with many days in sub-zero temperatures and several spurts of heavy snowfall.
“Obviously the last two winters, I believe, have been pretty trying on the budgets,” Schmidt said. “This particular year was an exception as well because statistically, it seemed like it was one of the worst winters on record because it was one of the coldest as well.”
Colder weather makes melting snow more difficult, Schmidt said, and public works crews sometimes have to tweak the formula to make sure the road salt will be effective against the snow.
Some of the other cost-drivers are unpredictable. One of the biggest hits to the budget, Schmidt said, is always overtime and labor.
“It seemed like every one of those events we had last year was after normal business hours,” said Schmidt, who commends Bettendorf as having “the best snow policy and the best team out there.”
Illinois
Both and Silvis and East Moline have upped their budgets about 30% in snow and ice removal areas.
And late Monday afternoon, East Moline was ready to go if snow arrived during the night.
“We set up several trucks in preparation for the snow,” said Dave Lambrecht, director of maintenance services for East Moline. “So far, we have plenty of de-icer and salt on hand, and we’ve fueled the vehicle.”
Lambrecht was hoping for a break between flood and snow seasons. “Our guys are still watching the flood pumps plus the snow (now),” he said. “I thought we were going to at least have a break, but I guess not.”
When the snow falls, it can bring overtime for his workforce, whose normal day is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., he said.
“I am hoping from that by the statistics we can get into the end of November, December before we really have to start worrying about overtime plowing,” Lambrecht said. “During the day, no big deal. But the overtime is just going to kind of hurt the city as a whole.”
“I did bump up my salt order because we got hit pretty hard last year,” said Jim Grafton, director of public works in Silvis. “But it’s all been part of my budget for this current year.”
Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager, said Tuesday the city did not have to send any plows out during the overnight snow.
Moline can store 6,000 tons of salt in its salt domes, and expects in a typical year to use about 5,000 tons, leaving it with some in reserve, Schick said.
As of Monday, the city had 2,000 tons stored, enough for a number of minor events, and had another 3,000 tons on its way.
Last winter was more significant than expected, and the city used about 8,000 tons of salt, Schick said. If those conditions repeat themselves this year, Moline can draw more salt from 7,000 available tons.
A representative of Rock Island did not respond to requests for comment.
In the Village of Coal Valley, leaders are ready for whatever snow may come its way early in the season.
"We are prepared," said Village administrator Annette Ernst. "We based everything off of last year's snowfall. We've got plenty of salt. The guys (Tuesday) put the plows on the trucks."
Coal Valley can send out four trucks if needed but normally sends out three, Ernst said. "We are very prepared."