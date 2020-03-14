Quad-Citians still sought St. Patrick's Day fun Saturday despite COVID-19 concerns

Tim Kavanaugh, whose family owns the bar, said the event typically makes up 7-10% of yearly sales. He expected that percentage to be smaller by the end of Saturday's festivities.

“They wanted me to have this party,” Kavanaugh said of the venue's fans on social media.

Davenport's downtown, usually filled with crowds for the St. Patrick's parade and afterparty, was equally sparse. Like at Kavanaugh's, people were out, though fewer in number.

Elsewhere in the Quad-Cities, local stores showed effects of the outbreak. Aisles normally stocked with disinfectant spray, rubbing alcohol and other sanitizing products were empty.

Patrick Rifley, who set up the stage lighting and other equipment at Kavanaugh's, said he has had several cancellations because of COVID-19. He also does work at casinos and other venues, and said cancelations have started to add up.

He bought equipment for the casino events with the intention of paying off the purchase with the money he made during the events.

“Now all of those shows are cancelled,” Rifley said.

Laurel Wassenhove, 48, Milan, was one of the Kavanaugh's patrons.