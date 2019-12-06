Quad-Citian's graphic novel named one of the best for kids

According to the publisher's notes, “Ferris Bueller meets Calvin and Hobbes in this hilarious and embarrassing middle-school caper.”

While Platt's first novel was published in April 2019, it was only in October 2019 that he met his editorial team in person in New York City.

“Literally, the whole team who touched both books was there to say hi, congratulate me,” Platt said.

His second book, a sequel called “Middle School Misadventures: Operation Hat Heist!,” will be released in April 2020, and he's just put the finishing touches to it. “It's an amazing feeling. I've always said, even though my name is on the cover, there are so many people who've touched this. My years in theater helped me identify to really respect every gear to make things happen.”

Platt is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in illustration. In 2015, he was accepted by unanimous vote into the National Cartoonists Society. His work also has been featured locally by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.