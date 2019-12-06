Quad-Citian's graphic novel named one of the best for kids

DAVENPORT — Quad-Cities author/illustrator Jason Platt’s debut graphic novel, “Middle School Misadventures,” has been named one of the best in the state of Texas.
It was named to the Texas Library Association’s 2020 Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List. The 52 books on the list are recommended graphic novels for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. They were chosen by public and school librarians who are members of the association’s Children’s Round Table, which promotes services to children and young people. The TLA is the largest library association in the U.S.
“I didn't even know about it. It's such an honor to be part of,” Platt said, noting the list isn't something authors apply for. “Knowing my book is not only enjoyed by the core audience, but by librarians who are seeing the kids firsthand, it's an honor to be with this group of talented writers and illustrators.”
View the complete list at txla.org/news/2020-little-maverick-graphic-novel-reading-list-released.
Published by Little, Brown for Young Readers (LBYR), a division of Hachette Book Group, the 232-page “Middle School Misadventures” tells the story of a group of friends as they navigate middle school.
According to the publisher's notes, “Ferris Bueller meets Calvin and Hobbes in this hilarious and embarrassing middle-school caper.”
While Platt's first novel was published in April 2019, it was only in October 2019 that he met his editorial team in person in New York City.
“Literally, the whole team who touched both books was there to say hi, congratulate me,” Platt said.
His second book, a sequel called “Middle School Misadventures: Operation Hat Heist!,” will be released in April 2020, and he's just put the finishing touches to it. “It's an amazing feeling. I've always said, even though my name is on the cover, there are so many people who've touched this. My years in theater helped me identify to really respect every gear to make things happen.”
Platt is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in illustration. In 2015, he was accepted by unanimous vote into the National Cartoonists Society. His work also has been featured locally by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
The protagonist of “Middle School Misadventures” is Newell, a sixth-grader who is a grown-up version of the boy from Platt's online comic “Mister & Me.” He created that comic when his son, Wyeth, whose nickname was Mister, was 5, and he remains that age in the comic.
It's up to Little, Brown to decide if there will be more books in the series, Platt said, noting that unlike “Mister & Me,” Newell does age, if only slightly.
“Unlike in Harry Potter, where every book is a whole year, this is like a week that happens in the adventure,” Platt said. “It's a really great stretching moment for me, because like with parenting, you have to give your child independence when they grow up. It's awesome Newell is so independent.”
“What's really great about graphic novels like this, they're reading the dialogue, and seeing emotions on the characters,” he added. “Writers don't have to say, 'He's sad'; you can see it. It's awesome what readers can get from this. Empathy can grow from seeing characters emote.”
Platt said he's not sure how many libraries nationwide carry the book, but in the Quad-Cities area, it's available at LeClaire, Muscatine and the Scott County Library Bookmobile. Learn more at middleschoolmisadventures.com.