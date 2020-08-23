Quad-Cites Marine always ready to help

“I think I’ve seen some things growing up that were not normal. You know what I mean? So having a background of some kind of violence in your life kind of shelters you from that, or you learn coping skills, I would say. But, I don’t know, everyone takes it differently. I really couldn’t explain how I came through it. But you know, I manage to just be there for my buddies and make sure that I’m ready anytime one of them needs me,” said Neal.

His friend’s suicide caught him by surprise, he never saw it coming.

“It was a total shock. I mean, I talked to the man two days prior to that, and we had a great conversation. I know another Marine...that took his life in the same manner. And not to be too graphic, but they got into bed and knew exactly what they were doing. They took their own life with a gun,” said Neal.

Neal urges veterans to seek help if they are struggling.

“Reach out to whatever programs are available to you, talk to your buddy, talk to your best friend ... there’s a ton of programs out there if you just take the time to look for it. But unfortunately, those guys that commit (suicide) don’t see those angles, or they don’t see those opportunities.