QC Rock Academy director Greg Hipskind's young daughters, naturally, love to rock. So he's starting a new program for other kids to learn.
This Saturday, the school (at Old Town Mall, 901 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport) will have an open house for the KidzRock program from 10 a.m. to noon for parents to learn more about the program and for the kids to try out the guitar, keyboards and drums and see how the class works.
"I've introduced my two daughters to this already and they love it," Hipskind said this week of his girls Leah, 7, and Emma, 5. "The response to this class has been overwhelming. Space is limited and spots are filling quickly."
He knows a St. Louis-based music teacher, Dave Simon, who started the program and licenses it. He approached Hipskind about five years ago to offer it in the Q-C, but at that time QC Rock Academy was in its old location and didn't have the space to do it, he said. Since moving at the strip mall to a larger space in March 2018, Hipskind said he does now.
No experience is necessary for children (ages 4-7) to take classes in drums, guitar and keyboard. Each instrument is smaller than usual (the guitar has just three strings, for example) and color-coded, Hipskind said. Existing instructors will offer the classes.
Classes will start the week of Oct. 14 on the following schedule:
- Mondays at 10:30-11:15 a.m. (age 4-5)
- Mondays at 3:30-4:15 p.m. (age 5-7)
- Saturdays at 10:00-10:45 a.m. (age 4-5) starting Oct. 19
- Saturdays at 11:00-11:45 a.m. (age 6-7) starting Oct. 19
Every couple months, they will hold a KidzRock concert to show off what students have been working on, Hipskind said.
For more information, call 563-386-3044 or visit qcrockacademy.com/age-4-7.