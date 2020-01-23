Q-C "Wheel of Fortune" contestant wins $60,350

MOLINE — Colin Donahue earned more money last month in a half-hour than he makes in a year at his job at Allstate Insurance.

The Camanche, Iowa, resident, 39, was the big winner on “Wheel of Fortune” — which aired Thursday night, Jan. 23, on KWQC-TV — taking in a total of $60,350. He’ll get his check in four months.

“I was blown away,” Donahue said of his winnings from the Dec. 5, 2019 taping in Los Angeles. “When I went to the show, I thought it would be nice if I can pull in a few thousand dollars.”

There’s a screen in the studio that shows the contestants’ winnings as the games proceed, but he didn’t look at it once.

“I was so focused on the puzzles, I didn’t want to take a second away,” Donahue said. “I was just floored, and to be able to get to the bonus round was way beyond my expectations. In the bonus round, I got $37,000 that added to my score.”

“The neat thing since I won the bonus round, I got to chat with Pat (Sajak) and Vanna (White), and they were the most down to earth,” he added. “He has this way of putting contestants at ease and has such a great sense of humor.”