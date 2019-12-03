East Moline Police Sgt. David Rummery carries a Minnie Mouse doll and follows the lead of Cloea Whitney, 10, as they search for a present she can give a family member during the annual East Moline Police Department and the East Moline Police Benevolent & Protective Association’s "Shop with a Cop” Tuesday at Target in Moline. Uniformed police officers from the East Moline Police Department take students from the East Moline School District #37 shopping for the student's families.
East Moline Chief of Police John Reynolds helps Elizabeth Velasco, 9, pick out a sweatshirt for a family member during the annual East Moline Police Department and the East Moline police Benevolent & Protective Association’s "Shop with a Cop” Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Target in Moline. Uniformed police officers from the East Moline Police Department take students from the East Moline School District #37 shopping for the student's families.
East Moline Police Sgt. David Rummery helps Cloea Whitney, 10, pick out a present for a family member during the annual East Moline Police Department and the East Moline Police Benevolent & Protective Association’s "Shop with a Cop” Tuesday at Target in Moline. Uniformed police officers from the East Moline Police Department take students from the East Moline School District #37 shopping for the student's families.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
William Chatman, 10, center, considers the items on his list with East Moline Police Sgt. Kyle Schultz, left, and Ashley Schultz, right, during the "Shop witha Cop" event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
East Moline Chief of Police John Reynolds chats with his group of kids, Elizabeth Velasco, 9, Yarytza Jurado, 9, and Alexaiver Holder, 10, about their lists of gifts to buy.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
East Moline Police Sgt. Kyle Schultz helps Williams Chatman, 10, pick out a present.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
East Moline Chief of Police John Reynolds helps Yarytza Jurado, 9, find the right pair of jeans for a family member.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alexavier Holder, 10, examines the items on his list .
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
