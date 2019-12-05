Q-C improv shows find home at Moline's Black Box Theatre

“It’s so funny – at just about every show we’ve done over the past six months, people have continuously asked, ‘When are you bringing back the late shows?’,” said Patrick Adamson, co-founder and CEO of G.I.T. Improv. “Well, we finally have your answer - and it’s this Saturday night.”

The Late Nite Shows (previously done at the former Establishment Theatre, Rock Island) will debut at the Black Box with their longest-running show, Wisenheimer.

“Wisenheimer started what would become The Late Nite Shows all the way back in December of 2011, and has since gone on to develop a solid reputation nationwide,” said Adamson. “It only felt right they be the ones to kick off our run at The Black Box.”

This Saturday, Wisenheimer will be joined by special guests, Chowdown Improv, which has invited G.I.T. To perform many times at their home, said Jeff De Leon, a co-founder of Wisenheimer. “We’re excited to return the favor and give our audiences an opportunity to see a talented group they normally would not have access to.”