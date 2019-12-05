Q-C improv shows find home at Moline's Black Box Theatre

MOLINE — You can “git” your improv on at downtown Moline's Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities, as it's got a new partnership with the two-decade-old G.I.T. Improv comedy troupe, to bring in “The Late Nite Shows,” original and uncensored.
The next one will be 7 p.m. Saturday (at 1623 5th Ave.), with Wisenheimer's eight-year anniversary show, featuring Chowndown Improv from Des Moines.
G.I.T. Improv – abbreviated to “G.I.T.” and previously known as Guys In Ties, now with seven female performers – was formed by Jeff and Patrick Adamson, alongside fellow area improvisers, in 1997 as a response to companies, schools, and organizations looking for quality improv entertainment and training, but with a more professional feel and not involving teams.
They have succeeded the 29-year ComedySportz Quad-Cities franchise, which did their last improv shows last month. Among 29 CSz affiliates nationwide, CSz featured two teams of players, competing for laughs and points, with a referee keeping things moving and calling fouls, and the audience picking winners. CSz was rated “E” for everyone, whereas G.I.T. Is uncensored.
“It’s so funny – at just about every show we’ve done over the past six months, people have continuously asked, ‘When are you bringing back the late shows?’,” said Patrick Adamson, co-founder and CEO of G.I.T. Improv. “Well, we finally have your answer - and it’s this Saturday night.”
The Late Nite Shows (previously done at the former Establishment Theatre, Rock Island) will debut at the Black Box with their longest-running show, Wisenheimer.
“Wisenheimer started what would become The Late Nite Shows all the way back in December of 2011, and has since gone on to develop a solid reputation nationwide,” said Adamson. “It only felt right they be the ones to kick off our run at The Black Box.”
This Saturday, Wisenheimer will be joined by special guests, Chowdown Improv, which has invited G.I.T. To perform many times at their home, said Jeff De Leon, a co-founder of Wisenheimer. “We’re excited to return the favor and give our audiences an opportunity to see a talented group they normally would not have access to.”
The entire suite of uncensored shows – including 309, Survivor, and Shakespeared! – will all return, as well as space being given for new shows to debut. “We love having this venue as not just a showcase space, but also as an incubator,” said Jeff Adamson, co-founder of G.I.T. Improv.
“Improv is ever-evolving, and while the shows we have are all proven successes, we want to continue challenging ourselves by coming up with new shows as well.”
“Our space has evolved so much since opening,” said Black Box co-owner Lora Adams. “In addition to our regular season of shows, we also perform radio plays, showcases for local artists, and even host podcast recordings. Being able to add this established and talented improv troupe to our venue is a truly welcomed opportunity.”
Other Late Nite Shows will start at 8 p.m. Saturdays for the remainder of the month. Admission to all shows is $10 with tickets available at the door or at LateNiteShows.com. Their announced December lineup is as follows:
- Dec. 14: True Story / It’s Your Fault
- Dec. 21: Survivor / Shakespeared!
- Dec. 28: Trash Talk / 309