DAVENPORT – A group working to improve college access for Q-C students is presenting a 2018 Emmy-nominated documentary on the issue to area high-school students, educators and the public on Sept. 19-20.
The Quad City College Access Network (QC CAN) is showing the 55-minute doc “Personal Statement” (set in a New York City high school) in a free screening Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:15 p.m. at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, followed by a Q-and-A with the cast and director.
The film follows three high-school students – Karoline, Christine and Enoch – through their senior year and into college. The three work tirelessly as peer college counselors to realize better futures for students, demonstrating the need to close the college guidance gap in order to increase college access for low-income students, according to a synopsis.
According to the film’s creators, college access is one of the main civil-rights issues of our time. People from low-income backgrounds are increasingly excluded from higher education. Only 8 percent of 24-year-olds from low-income families have earned a bachelor’s degree, compared to 82 percent of 24-year-olds from high-income backgrounds. One major cause: they don’t have access to essential resources, including college guidance support.
Nationwide, the typical school counselor-to-student ratio is 1 to 490, according to a release on the film. Karoline, Christine, and Enoch are three students who chose to do something about the problem, by becoming the very resources they don’t have for themselves, the synopsis says. “The film sheds light on both the systemic barriers that keep so many young people from attaining a college degree and the power that already exists within historically marginalized communities to address problems of inequality.”
“Our goal in bringing the film to town is to help develop a stronger college-going culture, specifically for our minority, low-income, and first-generation students,” QC CAN coordinator Christine Caves said Wednesday.
Her group received a $50,000 grant from the state-funded Iowa College Aid, which supports similar college-access networks across the state to address workforce needs and increase educational attainment.
It aligns with Q2030, the Quad-Cities Regional Action Plan; the United Way of the Quad Cities' goal to boost high-school graduation rates to 90 percent (from the current 83.6% average), and Future Ready Iowa, Caves (the workforce coordinator for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges) said.
The Future Ready Iowa goal is to have 70 percent of Iowa workers with education or training beyond high school by 2025. Currently, 57.6% of Iowans in the workforce have education and training beyond high school, according to futurereadyiowa.gov.
In Scott County, 43 percent of residents have an associate's degree or higher, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Iowa overall, which has had the No. 1 high-school graduation rate in the country, currently has just 19.1% of residents age 25 and up with a bachelor's degree.
While Iowa as a whole has a 91-percent high school graduation rate, Hispanics are at 82.8% and blacks at 79.2%, according to a report from Iowa College Aid.
QC CAN is hosting a student viewing of “Personal Statement” and workshop at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the EICC Urban Campus in downtown Davenport, when it will be simulcast to nine area high schools, including Moline, Rock Island, Davenport Central, and Pleasant Valley, Caves said.
A screening Friday, Sept. 20 will be at the Putnam for area teachers and other school staff, with workshops between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Sept. 19 Q-and-A will include Rock Island-Milan superintendent Reginald Lawrence and Davenport's superintendent, Robert Kobylski, has been invited.
Caves said that high-school “peer to peer mentoring” may work in the Q-C, noting the documentary offers examples. “It's kids holding kids accountable,” she said. “We don't have to wait for permission if we want to do this."
The students from the film and director will be at all three Q-C events, Caves said, noting QC CAN includes leaders from Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, Safer Foundation, Moline Foundation, EICC, and a new startup, Tuition Fit, that works to level the playing field for college access and affordability.
“There are a lot of collaborative partnerships on this grant, really in the spirit of Q2030,” Caves said. “We just want to create a ripple, how can we get the conversation started."
For more information on the documentary, visit personalstatementfilm.com, and to see a trailer, visit vimeo.com/187493530. To reserve a seat for the screening, visit eicc.edu/personalstatement or contact Caves at 563-441-4373 or clcaves@eicc.edu.