DAVENPORT — Even though dinosaurs became extinct 66 million years ago, they remain perennially popular. The five “Jurassic Park” films, which have grossed a total of $4.95 billion worldwide, are proof positive of the public's fascination with the prehistoric creatures.
The Putnam Museum & Science Center knows this, and is bringing its three-day celebration “Dino Days,” from Friday to Sunday at 1717 W. 12th St. Last year's first-time August event attracted more than 1,700 visitors, according to Amanda Crosby, the Putnam's visitor services manager.
“You don’t have to be in grade school to think dinosaurs are amazing — grown-ups think they’re pretty cool, too,” said Rachael Mullins Steiner, the Putnam's new president, and CEO. “An event like 'Dino Days' gives families a chance to enjoy everything they love most about dinosaurs, and experience classic dino movies or new favorites on the Giant Screen.”
Guests can interact with a pair of lifelike, roaming dinosaur puppets, including a baby Triceratops and a large, fearsome Dilophosaurus, with a long tail — a bipedal dinosaur portrayed in “Jurassic Park” as having an expanding neck frill.
According to prehistoric-wildlife.com: “Dilophosaurus is a very distinctive dinosaur that is instantly recognizable by the two crests that are on top of its neck. It must be remembered however that Dilophosaurus never had a neck frill or spat venom, as was depicted in the 1993 film 'Jurassic Park.' Those were the creations of artistic license, not paleontological fact.”
New for this year's “Dino Days,” guests can take part in a meet-and-greet with a paleontologist (the Putnam's own Christine Chandler, the museum's curator of natural history), as well as other activities, including a new realistic dino backdrop for photos.
Families can also bring out their own inner paleontologists while they uncover fossils in the museum’s outdoor "Dino Dig" exhibit, and there will be a much larger indoor dig area, compared to last year, said Michele Darland, the Putnam's relationship advancement director.
“They may find a bone, a treasure — we just don't know,” she said. “There are lots of things for kids to take away.”
Additional activities include the “Back to the Jurassic” augmented-reality experience in the science center, a scavenger hunt, face-painting, and more dino-themed activities, along with general museum admission.
The party kicks off Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; continues Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and concludes Sunday, noon to 5. A special-needs night will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature adapted activities and a sensory-friendly showing of “The Land Before Time.”
Local artist Joshua Malone, an Augustana College grad, is returning to do free dinosaur portraits.
“He does these beautiful drawings of dinosaurs. The kids take them, home and they're so proud of them,” Darland said. “He donates his talent and time to us.”
“Last year, there were lines out the door,” Darland said of the weekend. “If people are smart, they'll pre-buy their tickets this year.”
“It takes so many people to put in on, so we haven't done it for longer,” she said. “But we're the perfect place to have it.”
Tickets for Dino Days are $15 for adults and $13 for kids ages 3-17. The sensory-friendly showing is $10. Learn more about Dino Days and purchase tickets at putnam.org/DinoDays. Read about the special-needs night at putnam.org/Movies/Featured/Sensory-Friendly-Films.
Some of the movies featured at "Dino Days" include: “Jurassic Park,” “The Land Before Time” and “The Good Dinosaur,” and the 2007 documentary “Dinosaurs Alive!” in 3D, which wasn't shown last year.