Putnam 'Polar Express' PJ parties selling out quickly

DAVENPORT -- A Quad-Cities family tradition for more than 10 years, the Polar Express Pajama Parties kick off Thursday, with four action-packed days of holiday fun and 10 showings of the classic movie at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St.
"The Polar Express Pajama Parties are among the Putnam’s most iconic events, connecting friends, families and neighbors to celebrate the holiday season for more than a decade," said Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins.
"Whether you’re watching the family-favorite ‘Polar Express 3D’ in our theater, participating in holiday crafts and activities or navigating our exhibits by flashlight, these holiday parties are when the Putnam shines brightest."
Popular show times were quick to sell out this year. As of Tuesday morning, tickets remain available remain for the following screenings:
- Friday, Dec. 13: 2 - 9 p.m. with screenings at 3:30 & 8:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 14: 2 - 9 p.m. with a screening at 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 15: Noon - 6 p.m. with a screening at 6 p.m.
Along with the showing of “The Polar Express 3D” on the Giant Screen, families will be treated to a wide variety of holiday activities, including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir pajama party ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight to participate in activities, and get in on the family fun dressed in their favorite pajamas.
Adult tickets are $14, and youth tickets are $11. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the theater and the holiday activities.
Show times are selling out, and advance purchase is highly recommended, available at 563-324-1933 or putnam.org/polarexpress2019.
During the Polar Express PJ parties, the Putnam will be open for general admission during special hours: Thursday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Putnam will be closed to general admission on Sunday, Dec. 15.