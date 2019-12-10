Putnam 'Polar Express' PJ parties selling out quickly

DAVENPORT -- A Quad-Cities family tradition for more than 10 years, the Polar Express Pajama Parties kick off Thursday, with four action-packed days of holiday fun and 10 showings of the classic movie at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St.

"The Polar Express Pajama Parties are among the Putnam’s most iconic events, connecting friends, families and neighbors to celebrate the holiday season for more than a decade," said Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins.

"Whether you’re watching the family-favorite ‘Polar Express 3D’ in our theater, participating in holiday crafts and activities or navigating our exhibits by flashlight, these holiday parties are when the Putnam shines brightest."

Popular show times were quick to sell out this year. As of Tuesday morning, tickets remain available remain for the following screenings:

Friday, Dec. 13: 2 - 9 p.m. with screenings at 3:30 & 8:15 p.m.

2 - 9 p.m. with screenings at 3:30 & 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14: 2 - 9 p.m. with a screening at 8:15 p.m.

2 - 9 p.m. with a screening at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Noon - 6 p.m. with a screening at 6 p.m.