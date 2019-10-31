It took four years and nearly $37 million, but the renovation of the historic Gordon-Van Tine Commons in Davenport is finished, and its owners invite the public to a tour from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday to celebrate.
The grand opening event at Federal Street and East River Drive will include tours of apartments in the residential portion of the project as well as the roof-top pool and patio. Music will be provided by Scott Stowe and food and drink by Rubys Beers, Bikes, Brats, Davenport.
The project, the biggest and most expensive apartment renovation in downtown Davenport since revitalization efforts began around 2000, opened quietly in June and is now largely rented.
It is the work of Y&J Properties, a partnership of Joe Erenberger, Manisha Baheti, Tom Piehl and Levi Richie. Other Y&J Properties projects include Peterson Paper, the Halligan Building, the Andresen Flats, Hibernia Hall and Worley Flats. The company has also acquired two historic properties for rehabilitation in downtown Burlington, Iowa.
Insight Management Co. is its rental arm.
A total of 113 market-rate apartments and eight ground-level storefronts were created within two brick buildings that in the early 1900s housed the Gordon-Van Tine Co., a major builder of ready-cut, mail-order homes. The four-story building was the company's offices, while the five-story building behind it was the factory and warehouse.
The project pushes the eastern boundaries of what is considered downtown, and it brings to at least 1,094 the number of apartment units that have been built new or substantially renovated in the downtown since 2000, Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, has said.
Of the total cost, about $7.2 million came from state historic preservation tax credits, $5.5 million from federal historic preservation tax credits and $1 million in workforce housing tax credits, Erenberger said.
The project also received a $16.2 million loan from the federal department of Housing & Urban Development, according to the website of the Mortgage Bankers Association.
All apartments are market rate, with cost depending on size as well as amenities such as river view, patio or skylight.
Shive-Hattery was the architect; Estes Construction was the general contractor.
Other components of Gordon-Van Tine Commons
In addition to the two buildings now turned into apartments, the Commons includes eight other buildings. A two-story addition east of the apartments is largely occupied by Isabel Bloom. Other tenants include a chiropractor and Help Iowa Legal Aid.
