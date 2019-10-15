SILVIS — Silvis will hold a public hearing on Nov. 5 to discuss vacating 3rd Street north of First Avenue.
The meeting will be held in City Hall Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
The vacating is being done at the request of Brian Weber, owner of the Weber Auto Group. It’s Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton’s understanding that Weber plans to put up an 18,000-square-foot superstore with 16 bays, a repair and body shop.
“The purpose of the vacation of that 3rd Street from First Avenue to the alley is the owner of the adjoining property. Brian Weber, is planning to build an 18,000 square foot super center,” Grafton said.
“Over the past two years he has purchased the adjoining property from his original site and has just expanded his business. This was his goal to pretty much build a building on the entire city block.
“This area between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, he’s combining all the parcels and putting one building on it,” Grafton said.
The November public hearing was among the things decided unanimously at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. As expected, the following were approved after previously being approved two weeks ago by the Committee of the Whole:
- The low bid of Axiom as architect for the public works/fire station. Axiom, with offices in Iowa City and Davenport, had submitted the low bid of $69,700 to prepare plans for the new facility. The facility will be built on First Avenue in Silvis, just east of 12th Street.The public works committee originally approved the proposal.
- The low bid in the amount of $49,875 submitted by Tri-City Blacktop to resurface the parking lot at Schadt Park and McGehee Center.
- The low bid of Tri-City Blacktop at a cost or $24,400 to repave the parking lot at the Silvis Library.
- The plans to build a new public works/fire station building pending the architects estimate and funding. The first plans for the building emerged in 2017.
The proposed building, which will be 14,400 square feet, is expected to cost between $1.0 and $1.5 million and should be up within about six months of groundbreaking, which may take place as early as March.
Grafton has already stated the plan is to be in the new building by this time next year.
The City Council still has to approve a contractor for the facility.
One item that did not pass unanimously by the Committee of the Whole was a motion to place the approval of the final plat for Silverthorne Homes on the Nov. 5 agenda. It did pass 7-0 with one council member abstaining.
There was concern on the smaller lots that they are too close to each other, especially if a fire should start on one roof.
"The plat map shows some very small lots," explained Fire Chief John Winters."Because these lots are so narrow (38 feet wide with 29-foot wide homes), we don't know exactly how these houses are going to be constructed, the exact length of the overhangs, so we are concerned for fire safety if one were to start on fire that it would easily jump to the neighboring home."
Winters expects to have discussions next week with the architect and developer "to find out exactly what they are wanting to build on these lots to make sure they are safe for all."
Grafton said he expects the 61-home development featuring two and four-bedroom affordable homes, to still pass.
"I don't anticipate any problem," Grafton said. "When we talked to the architect today, that met the codes. This is just something that's new.
"We are confident we should have no trouble making this happen."