Protesters rally in Q-C against Middle East attacks

Protesters lined the sidewalk outside Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos's Rock Island office on Saturday to advocate for an end to war in the Middle East in the wake of the killing of Iranian Qasem Soleimani.
Soleimani, a general in the Iranian Revolutionary Corps, was killed Jan. 3 in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, escalating tensions between the two nations and raising expectations Iran would retaliate.
A.J. Reed is a director of the People Organizing to Win and Engage for Reform. He said locals joined in the protest as part of a nationwide "Day of Action."
"Even though the United States has attacked Iraq as well as Iran under Trump's administration, this is also not unique," the group said. "It's just one more thing the Middle East and the Islamic world is dealing with under the U.S. occupation over there."
The protesters wanted Bustos to avoid allowing the airstrike to lead the U.S. into another Middle East entanglement. "She should be listening to us because this is far too long, this is almost 30 years that we've been in the Middle East," Reed said.
You have free articles remaining.
Brian Wingert and Laura Rodriguez, who also helped organize the protest, worry another war is imminent. "We know what these kids are about to go through, and it's for nothing," Wingert said.
Party for Socialism and Liberation Quad-Cities branch member Joe Rodriguez said the party is anti-imperialist and against war for oil. "We think it's imperative to try to come and show resistance to all acts of aggression that the U.S. has done towards Iran and Iraq and elsewhere," he said.
Progressive Action for the Common Good activist and Silvis Fourth Ward Alderperson Caryn Unsicker said she was active initially against the first war with Iraq in 2003. Her son was sent over in 2005 in four different deployments. "Once you've been a parent of a child of war, you never forget and I feel so bad for those parents whose kids are being sent right now in a very scary situation," she said.
Protesting, Unsicker said, felt like doing her civic duty. "We need to do this. We never thought our country would get to this point," she said.
Chris Dunn of Rock Island brought a large sign reading "Love our Enemies: Stop the Bombing!" that he said had been made by peace and justice activist Chuck Trapkus, who died in an automobile accident in 2000. "I've just been hanging onto this sign and it's a perfect opportunity to use it today."
The protest saw over 20 people consistently, with numbers going up to 30 at any one time. Also represented were the Democratic Socialists of America and Students and Youth for a New America.
Protesters shouted into a bullhorn, played antiwar songs and led group chants. Several driving by gave honks on horns in support; a small number shouted support for President Trump.