Dozens of protesters are planning to demonstrate outside the Pleasant View Baptist Church on Sunday morning after a Republican immigration forum was held there earlier this week.
The “Protest Against Racial Injustice and Hate” is planned for 9-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6400 Crow Creek Rd, in Bettendorf. According to the church's website, worship service typically begins at 9:15 a.m.
“The purpose of this protest is to make sure that the community understands that racism is not welcome here,” reads a description on the protest’s Facebook event page.
As of Wednesday evening, six dozen people were marked “going” and more than 1,500 people had been invited.
In a statement, Pastor Ed Hedding of Pleasant View Baptist Church wrote, “Pleasant View Baptist Church condemns all forms of hatred and violence, period. We believe all lives are sacred. Therefore, we allowed Angel Families the use of our building to share their stories.”
The description on the protest’s Facebook page said, “A church that supports white supremacy is not a church. This building is now a site for racists and hate-mongering.”
The protest was set off by an immigration forum, put on by the Scott County Teenage Republicans, that was held at the Bettendorf church Monday night. After several speeches from “angel parents,” or men and women whose children were killed by immigrants who were in the country illegally, far-right activist Nick Fuentes spoke about the “drastic consequences” of demographic change in America. Fuentes condemned immigration from non-white, non-European countries and said America needs to establish a “monoculture.”
Event organizers declined to say who had invited Fuentes and why he was given roughly 20 minutes to speak. Fuentes, who appeared at the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, also answered audience questions. No one pushed back against his remarks or disavowed him at the time.
However, the day after the forum, several attendees condemned Fuentes and his views, including Bobby Schilling and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, both of whom spoke before Fuentes and are running for Iowa's second congressional district.
The statement from Hedding said that Pleasant View Baptist Church “did not plan nor organize” the forum and that Fuentes’ appearance was “a surprise to us and the entire audience.”
“Due to a last-minute venue cancellation we were asked if our building could be used,” the statement continued. “[Fuentes’] veiled speech masked ideas that are quite unchristian and unsupported by Pleasant View Baptist Church."