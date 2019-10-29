MOLINE — Moline-Coal Valley school board members on Monday got a look at the proposed 2019 tax levy, which is expected to generate about $1.1 million more than last year’s levy.
Chief financial officer Dave McDermott presented the plan to board members Monday. He’ll return to the board Nov. 12 for a public hearing on the levy, and the board is expected to adopt the new levy at the Dec. 9 board of education meeting.
McDermott’s proposed 2019 levy is anticipated to generate $44,544,459, up from the 2018 extended levy which generated $43,476,653.
The proposed tax rate for 2019 is 5.037, up from 2018’s rate of 5.0318. Under the proposed rate, the owner of a $100,000 home in the district would expect to pay a household tax of $1,678.99 for the school district portion of their tax bill. McDermott said that it is a $1.72 increase from 2018 when the same homeowner paid $1,677.27 for the year.
The equalized assessed values for Moline and Coal Valley have been on a positive trend in the last two years, which McDermott said is “extremely beneficial to the district.” Under his projections, he is assuming a 2.35 percent EAV increase. The EAV represents the combined values of the properties within Moline and Coal Valley, including residential, commercial, industrial and farmland.
McDermott said the district is able to keep its tax rate relatively flat, even with the borrowing approved by the board, because the district is “fiscally responsible,”
Board members also heard an update on the high school’s physical education facility from McDermott and Shive Hattery architect Kari Uhlenkamp. Uhlenkamp had floor samples and tile samples available at the meeting. He also displayed renderings of the exterior and interior of the planned $14 million project.
Uhlenkamp said the planning groups were very focused on their 'needs and wants' and the project has only changed slightly since her last presentation. She said an office has been added off the training room. Designated faculty restrooms are another addition.
Uhlenkamp said the goal is for the common area to be a “wow factor” and that aspect will serve not only the physical education department but the entire student body.
You have free articles remaining.
McDermott said so far the project is doing well on the budget side. Board members voted Monday to approve Russell Construction to enter into an agreement with Tri-City Iron Works of Davenport for bid package No. 1, which is the pre-engineered metal building fabrication and erection. This bid totaled $1,377,400, which McDermott said came in slightly below expectations.
More will be known when the “majority package” bid goes out after the Nov. 11 board meeting, he said. That bid will come back to the district in early December, with a special board meeting planned for Dec. 16 to allow board members to vote on that item.
The goal, McDermott said, is to begin on the K wing reconstruction and remodel as soon as students leave for winter break. He said ideally, that section of the project could be completed before school starts next year. The entire project is slated for completion by December 2020.
In other business, the board:
• Voted to accept the recommendation of Russell Construction of lowest compliant bidders for the Moline High School HVAC installation project work package, and approve Russell entering into agreements with bidders for the project. District documents state the bid amounts are incorporated into the guaranteed maximum price with Russell for $13,191,850.
• Returned from closed session to approve the expulsion of an unnamed student for the remainder of the first semester. The board approved this student being allowed to return to the Coolidge campus for the second semester.
• Welcomed student board member Amira Siddique, who recited the oath of office.
• Heard from six elementary counselors, who thanked the board for making strides toward having each elementary counselor serve just one building.
• Superintendent Rachel Savage reminded the public that the district’s third Parent YOUniversity will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the high school. She said this is an excellent opportunity for parents to gain mental health awareness and learn how to support their kids at home.