Two new arches have been installed on the new Interstate 74 bridge in the last four days. But even with that progress, the opening of Iowa-bound river traffic by mid-2020 “will still be challenging.”
Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation, gave the timeline update by email late Monday afternoon through a communications spokeswoman. She also confirmed that crews had installed one arch Friday and one Monday morning.
Workers were on the clock through this past weekend to ensure that happened as they installed bolts to support the new arch segment, among other duties.
“We’re very excited about the progress but it’s still a bit too soon to say how it will affect the completion schedule. After the arch is completed, we’ll have a better idea of when the Iowa-bound bridge will open to traffic,” Alvarez said in an email.
Area residents can expect to see, over the coming weeks, “arch segments installed on both sides of the river over the next couple weeks and into the winter. Our goal of opening the Iowa-bound river bridge by mid-2020 will still be challenging,” Alvarez said in an email.
“There is still a lot of work to be done and we are hoping for a mild winter so we can continue to work as quickly as possible. Good news is we are making great progress on land on both sides of the river and we plan to open the reconstructed Iowa-bound lanes of I-74 to traffic in Moline later this year.”
While weather has been cooperative for several months, the process of raising the 34 segments of arch that are needed for the westbound span has proven even more difficult and time-consuming than originally predicted.
You have free articles remaining.
Transportation officials have warned since early in the year that the arch-raising process is tedious. The work is precise, given the arches originate on both sides of the Mississippi River's channel, then rise 164 feet above the bridge deck before coming together.
One of the most time-consuming elements of the process has been the construction of the pulley system that will help guide the arches toward their meeting point. A series of cables had to be meticulously threaded into the 200-foot-tall blue/green towers from housings that were built onto piers near the shorelines. The collections of cables then attach from the towers to the arches.
Another step in raising the arches began earlier this month when lateral braces between the arches were added. The braces will give the arches more stability as they extend outward.
Alvarez further said that the reconstructed lanes of I-74 in Moline are anticipated to be opened later this year, but “traffic will continue to take the existing Iowa-bound bridge across the river. Our goal of completing the Iowa-bound bridge by mid-2020 will be challenging and we will have a better idea of the completion schedule after the arch is complete.”
While progress is being made on the work, Lunda Construction has let go of Brent Larue, the I-74 bridge project superintendent. A representative of Local 111 Ironworkers confirmed his departure by text message last week. Iowa DOT officials would not comment on the personnel matter and three voicemails left for an attorney with Lunda Construction last week have not been returned.
The reason or reasons for Larue’s departure were not known as of early Monday evening.
Construction will continue in the river through the winter months and “extreme temperatures may require that certain tasks be shifted to other days,” Alvarez said.