Private schools usually follow Illinois Quad-Cities public schools' lead in calling off school

If public schools call off school because of snow or cold or icy roads, it’s a good bet that private schools in the Illinois Quad-Cities will also.
Catholic school principals even have a specific superintendent to call to find out what the three major districts plan to do.
“The general school of thought is that if the public schools call off school because the roads are so bad, we will, too,” said Jacob Smithers, principal at Jordan Catholic School, Rock Island. “If it's not safe for the buses, it’s not safe for our parents as well. We have some leeway because we obviously don’t have the buses.”
Actually, the Moline-Coal Valley School District does not provide bus transportation either. Rock Island-Milan does offer it through Johannes Bus Service.
When it comes to cold weather, the same concept applies, Smithers said.
“We don't have kids that are waiting outside for buses,” he said. “But in general, knowing how cold it is, we really don’t want our parents out and about with our kids if it’s going to be super cold.”
Seton Catholic School in Moline usually follows whatever Moline-Coal Valley District 40 does, said Principal Jane Barrett.
There are occasional exceptions, Smithers said, noting that principals from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline, Jordan and Seton consult each other, too, when bad weather arises.
“There have been times when we have all been in session, and public schools have not,” said Smithers, who is in his fourth year as principal at Jordan after one year as assistant principal at Alleman. “It just depends, but when we catch wind from the public schools, we then typically alert our parents.
Quad Cities Christian School in Moline checks what the public school districts are doing on both sides of the river and then makes a decision, said Superintendent Jeremy Stiener. Among its 200-plus students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are students from as far away as Muscatine.
Scott Turnipseed, principal of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, said the school uses East Moline schools’ buses; it does whatever the district does, barring some unusual non-weather event like a water main break near his school.
The same is true for Seton and District 40, Barrett said, regarding a non-weather-related event for Moline-Coal Valley Schools.