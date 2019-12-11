Private schools usually follow Illinois Quad-Cities public schools' lead in calling off school

If public schools call off school because of snow or cold or icy roads, it’s a good bet that private schools in the Illinois Quad-Cities will also.

Catholic school principals even have a specific superintendent to call to find out what the three major districts plan to do.

“The general school of thought is that if the public schools call off school because the roads are so bad, we will, too,” said Jacob Smithers, principal at Jordan Catholic School, Rock Island. “If it's not safe for the buses, it’s not safe for our parents as well. We have some leeway because we obviously don’t have the buses.”

Actually, the Moline-Coal Valley School District does not provide bus transportation either. Rock Island-Milan does offer it through Johannes Bus Service.

When it comes to cold weather, the same concept applies, Smithers said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We don't have kids that are waiting outside for buses,” he said. “But in general, knowing how cold it is, we really don’t want our parents out and about with our kids if it’s going to be super cold.”