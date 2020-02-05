Private investment in Davenport's Hilltop area tops $100 million since 2009

Business development along North Harrison Street in the Hilltop Campus Village is changing.
Redband Coffee Co. owner Rick Cook drops a batch of Columbian roast coffee beans to cool before being packaged at the Hilltop location at 13th and Brady streets, Davenport. Cook roasts the company's coffee himself in roughly 25-pound batches.
Five new light standards on the south side of 12th Street between Brady and Main streets are adding an extra feeling of security to the Hilltop Campus Village.
Barista Samantha Sun prepares a latte for a customer at the Brewed Book.
This is a birds-eye view of The Brenton staircase.
The interior of ground level, with its signature arches and floor-to-ceiling windows, is not quite finished. Originally, developer Frank Levy had hoped to attract a restaurant or retailer or both to this space, but when that didn't happen within the time frame for construction, he switched to making it a public space with apartments in all the corners.
Main floor with basement access staircase at the Brenton Lofts apartments, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Davenport.
The steps of the staircase, as well as the main floor, are made of terrazzo, a surface of small chips of marble set in cement and polished.
Developer Frank Levy, of Newbury Living, West Des Moines, calls this "magnificent" staircase the most stunning feature of The Brenton. When the building was used as a bank, the brown square at lower right was a water fountain.
The concrete and steel frame building that is now The Brenton loft apartments was designed in the 1960s as a bank by the architectural firm of Stewart-Robison-Laffan. It is similar in style to the Davenport Public Library, designed by noted architect Edward Durell Stone, who is known for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. This is the south side of the building at 1601 Brady St. that faces the downtown.
Hilltop Campus Village — a Main Street Iowa Urban District in Davenport — has exceeded the $100 million milestone in private sector investment since being designated Main Street district in 2009.
Notification of the milestone came from Main Street Iowa, based on monthly reports submitted by Hilltop. The actual amount of investment as of December 2019 is nearly $103 million, according to a news release from Hilltop.
The number does not include public sector improvements, which have included street light, road and signage work.
"Reaching this milestone this soon in our organization’s life was not expected when we started, either by our organization or Main Street Iowa," Hilltop board president Robert Lee said in the release.
Hilltop also received National Main Street America re-accreditation. A program must achieve a minimum of 70 of 100 indicator points; Hilltop achieved 95.
Hilltop Campus Village is defined as the area bounded by Lombard Street on the north, 5th Street on the south, Perry Street on the east and Ripley Street on the west, and including St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust Street.
The district is dedicated to preserving, restoring, redeveloping and revitalizing the area.
