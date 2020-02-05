Private investment in Davenport's Hilltop area tops $100 million since 2009

Hilltop Campus Village — a Main Street Iowa Urban District in Davenport — has exceeded the $100 million milestone in private sector investment since being designated Main Street district in 2009.

Notification of the milestone came from Main Street Iowa, based on monthly reports submitted by Hilltop. The actual amount of investment as of December 2019 is nearly $103 million, according to a news release from Hilltop.

The number does not include public sector improvements, which have included street light, road and signage work.

"Reaching this milestone this soon in our organization’s life was not expected when we started, either by our organization or Main Street Iowa," Hilltop board president Robert Lee said in the release.

Hilltop also received National Main Street America re-accreditation. A program must achieve a minimum of 70 of 100 indicator points; Hilltop achieved 95.