You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Private investment in Davenport's Hilltop area tops $100 million since 2009
View Comments

Private investment in Davenport's Hilltop area tops $100 million since 2009

{{featured_button_text}}

Hilltop Campus Village — a Main Street Iowa Urban District in Davenport — has exceeded the $100 million milestone in private sector investment since being designated Main Street district in 2009.

Notification of the milestone came from Main Street Iowa, based on monthly reports submitted by Hilltop. The actual amount of investment as of December 2019 is nearly $103 million, according to a news release from Hilltop.

The number does not include public sector improvements, which have included street light, road and signage work.

"Reaching this milestone this soon in our organization’s life was not expected when we started, either by our organization or Main Street Iowa," Hilltop board president Robert Lee said in the release.

Hilltop also received National Main Street America re-accreditation. A program must achieve a minimum of 70 of 100 indicator points; Hilltop achieved 95.

Hilltop Campus Village is defined as the area bounded by Lombard Street on the north, 5th Street on the south, Perry Street on the east and Ripley Street on the west, and including St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust Street.

The district is dedicated to preserving, restoring, redeveloping and revitalizing the area.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News