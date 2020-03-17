Primary day in Illinois: Pandemic doesn't keep Quad-Cities voters from the polls

“Now it’s very important that we do make changes to our health care system as we see this,” said Hollars, who noted she’s taking necessary precautions at work and home to protect herself and her family.

“We don’t have paid sick leave; we don’t have paid maternity leave. We don’t have the precautions in our society and necessary input at a time like this. I am voting today hoping that we can change that.”

A Moline man who said he did not want his name used for fear of repercussions for his spouse at her job said he came to Christ the King’s Believers Together Center to vote because he wants to remove the current president from office.

“I think he’s horrible for this country,” said the man, who is in his 70s. “Public safety is important. I think the medical industry if Trump would stop impeding it would help.”

Kinney said wipes and hand sanitizer were available for voters and judges alike to use.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.

Samantha Bleyaert strolled out of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church parish center in Milan late Tuesday afternoon and waved her right hand as if to swat something away.