Primary day in Illinois: Pandemic doesn't keep Quad-Cities voters from the polls

Some voters wore protective plastic gloves. Polling places had hand sanitizer at the check-in table and were wiping booths and pens with disinfectant wipes.
And though voting appeared light at three of the four Illinois Quad-Cities polling places checked Tuesday morning, Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said voting was steady at the polls she visited.
“Although there were no long lines at the polling places I visited, voting was steady,” Kinney said. “There was a steady flow of voters.”
She said she was pleased that her election judges did not have to sit idle. In addition, though she had feared some judges might call in sick out of fear of the spreading coronavirus, that did not happen either, she said.
By 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Associated Press called the election for Joe Biden in a landslide.
Many voters said they turned out despite the pandemic because they think voting is their civic duty.
Tracy Rushing, who is in his 50s, cast his vote at the Collision Repair Center in East Moline around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He said he came to vote “because I feel it’s my civic duty. It’s as simple as that.
“I haven’t missed one, other than one year I had a severe sickness,” he said. “Other than that, I haven't missed one since I was 18.”
Julius Nettles, 79, of Moline, said he was not too concerned about catching the coronavirus while voting Tuesday.
“No, I don’t go around too many people,” said Nettles, who was voting at 1st Covenant Church on 41st Street, Moline, around 10 a.m. “I wasn’t sure I should come, but if I don’t connect with nobody, I know for sure I won’t get it.”
“It’s very important for us to vote,” he added. “I just vote anyway. I am retired from John Deere, so I don’t really worry about anything.
“I vote all the time.”
Gary Kight, Silvis, and his wife, Cherri, wore protective plastic gloves while voting at the Collision Repair Center in East Moline, across from United Township High School.
They voted “because it’s the thing to do,” Gary said. “It’s right to do; you got to do it,” he said.
“I am the same,” Cherri said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
They heeded coronavirus warnings and did their best to protect themselves. “We had our gloves,” Gary, 65, said. “We kept our distance.”
Others came with a purpose.
Hannah Hollars, 24, of Silvis, came to Silvis City Hall to vote because health care is an important issue to her, especially now, she said.
“Now it’s very important that we do make changes to our health care system as we see this,” said Hollars, who noted she’s taking necessary precautions at work and home to protect herself and her family.
“We don’t have paid sick leave; we don’t have paid maternity leave. We don’t have the precautions in our society and necessary input at a time like this. I am voting today hoping that we can change that.”
A Moline man who said he did not want his name used for fear of repercussions for his spouse at her job said he came to Christ the King’s Believers Together Center to vote because he wants to remove the current president from office.
“I think he’s horrible for this country,” said the man, who is in his 70s. “Public safety is important. I think the medical industry if Trump would stop impeding it would help.”
Kinney said wipes and hand sanitizer were available for voters and judges alike to use.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.
Samantha Bleyaert strolled out of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church parish center in Milan late Tuesday afternoon and waved her right hand as if to swat something away.
"Nah, I'm not worried. I have water rising on Big Island, so this (COVID-19) is really the least of my worries,'' said Bleyaert, who had just finished voting. "I understand all the worry, but I'm not concerned with that at this time. I've got water coming up on the island.''
Lots of precautions were taken to protect voters.
At Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church, each voting booth was sanitized following a single voter use; every pen used to mark ballots was wiped down; and hand sanitizer was available at a variety of stations.
"Numbers have been solid; it has been a steady stream throughout the day,'' Janine Moffitt, site manager at Immanuel Lutheran, said of voter turnout. "We have made it a priority to keep the facility as clean as possible.''
"The numbers are good, and I think it's great people are using caution,'' said Moffitt, who spent several years working in the Rock Island County Recorder's Office. "Everyone is truly doing their best to make sure this is a safe process.''
Rock Island's Bob and Sandy Buther cast their ballots Tuesday, but they first took steps to protect themselves.
"I wore a (surgical) glove on the hand I used to vote,'' Bob Butcher, 84, said. "I just want to make sure I had all my bases covered.''
Sandy Butcher said there is nothing wrong with playing it safe.
"You just never know,'' she said, referring to COVID-19. "We want to be safe, but we still want to make sure to vote, to have a say.''
"Safety is first on the list today,'' election judge Ruth Ford said as she handed an "I voted'' sticker to a late-afternoon voter at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island. "A littler slower than I thought it would be (130 ballots cast by 4 p.m.), but everyone has been friendly, and everyone understands the precautions being taken.''
Election judge Gwen Foulkes, a judge at the St. Ambrose polling site in Milan, said she recommends early voting for the November general election for two reasons.
"I believe it will bring a huge voter turnout,'' she said. "If there are any lingering fears, people should vote early and avoid large groups. Today has been steady, and I'm glad to see people put apprehensions aside and cast their ballots.''