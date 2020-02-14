Presentation looks at native plant roadsides

A presentation on bringing native prairie to Scott County roadsides and plans to move forward in 2020 will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge.

Brian Burkholder, from Scott County Secondary Roads, will explain how landowners can take action to bring native plants to their roadsides and be a part of protecting Iowa's natural resources.

Burkholder will discuss the history of the IRVM (Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management) grant program and explain what programs are available for residents. He also will discuss problem weeds and new safer herbicides, and share the county's roadside inventory map.

The management program is about enhancing public roadsides through the judicious use of herbicides, spot mowing, prescribed burning, mechanical tree and brush removal and the prevention and treatment of erosion and other disturbances to the right-of-way.

Burkholder will explain how the future of managing roadsides in Scott County is changing for the better in order to preserve, create and maintain native Iowa prairie along roadsides.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to allow residents to talk with Burkholder one on one.

