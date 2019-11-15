The father-son gun auctioneering team of Pat and Kevin Hogan dined with descendants of a for…

About Rock Island Auction Company

Navy veteran Pat Hogan, founder of the company, grew up in Chicago. He came to the Quad-Cities, where he owned and operated businesses including a car wash/gas station, video rental chain and photo businesses.

In the early 1990s he produced and designed auction catalogs for other auction companies, and produced two books on firearms. Rock island Auction Co. held some of its first gun auctions in the garage of one of Hogan’s other businesses.

Kevin Hogan, Pat Hogan’s son, is Rock Island Auction president, and Pat Hogan is CEO.

The most expensive item the company sold was in 2015, when a 15th century shirt of Egyptian armor incorporating gold inlaid plates fetched $2.3 million in the 2015 December premier auction.

