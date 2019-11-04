A Preemption, Illinois, man died late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Colona.
Aron Masiker, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was about a quarter-mile south of U.S. Route 6. The Henry County Coroner's office responded to the crash and supplied details.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Masiker, who was from Geneseo but recently relocated to Preemption, was alone in the vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a tree at 11:18 p.m. Saturday.
An autopsy is not being performed, but toxicology testing will be performed, Coroner Melissa Watkins said.