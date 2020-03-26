Predicted rain leads to slightly higher river forecasts

Forecasts for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, and the Rock River in Moline have been bumped up a bit as forecasters begin to incorporate this weekend’s rain events into the flooding forecasts.

Meteorologist Mike McClure said that most of the Quad-City area would receive about an inch of rain Friday and Saturday. Some areas could see higher amounts with thunderstorms.

Weather models are indicating periods of showers and thunderstorms will come in waves, especially Saturday evening, McClure said.

However, he added: “The setup here is fairly dynamic. The storms are going to be moving pretty quickly, so there won’t be the opportunity for them to sit over a place and dump,” he said. “So expect about an inch of rain through several rounds of thunderstorms.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 15.31 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 15.5 feet by early Monday.

The Rock River at Moline was at 11.18 feet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Rock is forecast to fall to 11.1 feet Friday and then begin to rise to 11.6 feet Monday. Flood stage for the Rock at Moline is 12 feet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}