‘Pray for Skate Church’: With its future precarious, Skate Church celebrates years of community

DAVENPORT – Connor LaBorde has given his life to the Good News, the gospel of Jesus Christ.

But on a bitter cold night one week before Christmas, LaBorde had no choice but to deliver some bad news: On Jan. 1, Skate Church is closing indefinitely.

Skate Church is like few other places on earth. It’s a three-story indoor skate park where young people sit atop half-pipes to study the Bible. Some need guidance they're not receiving at home or in school; others just want a warm place to skate.

But the ministry's insurance is being dropped, and the space will have to shut down until new insurance is found.

“Our hope is that we can open back up as soon as possible,” said LaBorde, associate director of The Center. “Maybe we’ll be open in January. Maybe February. Maybe six months. Maybe a year.”

The young men sitting before LaBorde are shocked. Skate Church is a special space, beloved by its patrons.

On a wall behind LaBorde is a whiteboard where he’s written out Psalm 32. “You are my hiding place,” reads one verse, “you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance.”