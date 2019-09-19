American Legion Coe-Lamb Post 421 in Port Byron will honor its five surviving WWII Veterans at their 100th Anniversary Celebration of The American Legion.
“An Open House will be held from 4-7p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Port Byron Village Hall,” Roger Oliver, Acting Commander said.
Honored Veterans and their current location include: Glenn Betts, Silvis;
Melvin Mistfeldt, Cordova; Lewis Rickets, Silvis; William Schwenneker and Robert Wilson, both of Port Byron.
“All veterans are invited to help honor these WWII Veterans. Light refreshments will be available,” Oliver said.