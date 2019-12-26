You are the owner of this article.
Police use pit maneuver to stop car in Rock Island
Police use pit maneuver to stop car in Rock Island

  • Updated
122719-qct-qca-carjack

Police forced this blue Toyota Camry to pull over at 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island Thursday afternoon.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Rock Island and Moline police have stopped a car using a pit maneuver at 27th Street and 5th Avenue, Rock Island.

The car is a blue Toyota Camry.

A pit maneuver is when a cruiser forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

This story will be updated.

