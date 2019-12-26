Police use pit maneuver to stop car in Rock Island

Rock Island and Moline police have stopped a car using a pit maneuver at 27th Street and 5th Avenue, Rock Island.
The car is a blue Toyota Camry.
A pit maneuver is when a cruiser forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
This story will be updated.
