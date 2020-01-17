Police say some cattle died when truck overturned on Interstate 80

Some cattle died when a truck pulling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 80 late Thursday.

A Davenport Police media spokesperson did not say how many, as it was unclear how many cattle were in the load.

Portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 280 were shut down for more than two hours early Friday morning as authorities attempted to herd 20 to 25 cattle roaming the medians after the truck overturned late Thursday.

It took 12 hours to round up the escaped cattle that could be found.

Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol — as well as the Davenport, Blue Grass and Durant fire departments — worked to keep the cattle off the roadway.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:05 p.m. Thursday as a semi with a load of cattle overturned on the north side embankment when the driver attempted to exit westbound I-80 onto southbound I-280.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, westbound Interstate 280 was shut down at the Kimberly Road exit, while both lanes of I-80 were shut down.