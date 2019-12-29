Police respond to two stabbings in Illinois Quad-Cities Sunday

Police in the Illinois Quad-Cities responded to two stabbings in less than 24 hours Sunday, one in East Moline and one in Moline.

East Moline

A Rock Island man faces a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery after East Moline police responded to an early-morning disturbance.

Police arrived at the 1100 block of 16th Avenue at 2:45 a.m. in response to a disturbance between a man and a woman, police said in a news release on the East Moline Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect had fled to Rock Island. With the assistance of Rock Island police, he was found and taken into custody.

Martin Cerda, 57, of Rock Island, is being held without bond until his scheduled Rock Island County Court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday.

The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her back and head, was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, and was reported stable Sunday.