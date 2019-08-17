Bettendorf Police were investigating a gunshot death that occurred Saturday at the Big 10 Mart at the intersection of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said his department was called to assist at the scene and to help Bettendorf police cover calls in the city.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said a news release will be issued some time later as investigators are still piecing together the incident.
Several people whose cars were parked either at a gasoline pump or in the parking lot had to wait until police completed their investigation before they could take them.
Numerous people from the neighborhood walked from their homes to the scene on Saturday to see if they could learn what was happening.
The Davenport Police Department's Crime Scene Unit assisted at the scene with its crime mapping 3-D laser scanner.
The victim's identity was not released late Saturday.