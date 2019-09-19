Davenport police are investigating vandalism and burglaries during the West High School versus United Township football game Aug. 30 at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport.
Officers responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in the 600 block of East 36th Street near the stadium shortly after 10 p.m.
At least six vehicles parked along 36th Street were broken into with various items, including a purse and change, reported stolen from vehicles with both Iowa and Illinois plates. Some had broken windows.