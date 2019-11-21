A Pleasant Valley student discovered a "written threat" in a bathroom stall for Friday, the district shared with families in an email Thursday.
"We are assured by authorities that this is not the norm regarding the vast majority of violent episodes, but we are taking this and all threats seriously," the letter — signed by Superintendent Brian Strusz — reads.
Additional sheriff officers, central office and building administrators will be onsite and in hallways, cafeteria and commons, as well, as a precaution.
You have free articles remaining.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their students, and to alert either the high school administrative office or the central administrative offices, at 563-332-5151 and 563-332-5550, respectively.