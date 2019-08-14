When Niabi Zoo opens its doors on a new season, there will be more to see, hear and do.

Animal art show at Niabi Zoo

The public is welcome to take in and purchase art created by critters – even by smaller animals such as naked mole rats and snakes – at the inaugural animal art show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.

The show will be in the Oceans Gallery.

All the art was created by animals, including paw prints, primate “finger painting” and other works with a combination of animal art and “a touch of human artistry.” Each artwork will come with a certificate of authenticity and an animal artist bio, which tells the story of the animal's individual painting experience.

Presentations about animal enrichment will be 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the classroom adjacent to the gallery. Art will be $10 to $100 and beyond. A silent auction will be held with key animal-art pieces.

All proceeds will go to enrichment devices for the animals. Admission costs $9 for ages 13-61, $6.50 for ages 3-12, $8 ages 62 and older and military, and free for ages 2 and younger.