'Plant 1,000 Trees' campaign kicks off in the Quad-Cities

Quad-City faith leaders will come together at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

The group will symbolically plant a sapling in a special pot. The sapling will be transplanted later in the spring. Feb. 9, is “Tu Bishvat” in the Jewish calendar, celebrating a “New Year of the Trees.”

This ceremony will kick off a campaign to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad-Cities to help mitigate our climate crisis. The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith is partnering with Living Lands and Waters and other Quad-City environmental organizations.

Orders for more than 10 trees per site/group are now being taken for burr oak, red oak, white swamp oak and/or persimmon trees.

The saplings, about 6" high, will be delivered to various sites in April. To order, email richdhendricks@msn.com.

According to a news release, orders should be completed by Feb. 14.